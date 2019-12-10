Fire Of Undetermined Origin Damages Essexville Home
Fire inspectors say no cause has been determined for a house fire in Essexville. (WSGW News photo by Bill Hewitt)
Investigators are looking for the cause of a Sunday evening fire leaving extensive damage to a single family home. Neighbors spotted the fire in the 1000 block of Hart Street about 9:30 p.m.
The vacant two story room was being renovated. No one was living in the house at the time.
Essexville firefighters could see the fire as they left the fire station about three blocks away. First units on the scene reported the second floor of the house engulfed in smoke and flames.
Essexville fire crews had mutual aid from the Bay City Public Safety Department and fire departments in Hampton and Portsmouth Townships. No dollar loss has been determined. There were no injuries.