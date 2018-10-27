Fire Of Undetermined Origin Damages Bangor Township Home

Investigators are looking for the cause of a fire in the Bangor Downs housing complex. The fire at

33 Orford Court was discovered just after 7:00 Friday evening.

Firefighters confined the flames to an upstairs room of the townhouse. The cause appears to be accidental in nature. No one was injured and no dollar loss has been determined.

Residents of the townhouse are staying with relatives.

Bangor Township Fire Chief Rob Glenn the fire offers a good safety reminder to make sure smoke detectors are working, people know what they sound like, keep bedroom doors closed at night and have two escape routes.

Bangor Township fire crews assisted by the Monitor Township Fire Department and MMR paramedics.