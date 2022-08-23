Fire Kills Father and Displaces His Family

A man is dead and his family displaced after a house fire in northern Bay County.

Around ten Monday night sheriff’s deputies and Gibson Township firefighters responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1650 Brown Road. They found the house engulfed in flames.

The residents had called 911 after a 16-year-old awoke to the smell of smoke and awakened his parents in their second-level bedroom, with the mother then grabbing a 4-year-old child and running outside along with the 16 year old boy.

After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found the father’s body in a first-floor laundry room. The body was taken to McLaren Bay Region hospital where an autopsy is planned for later this week.

Bay County Sheriff Troy Cunningham said the victim has been identified as 41 year old Zachary Klumpp.

The fire’s cause remains under investigation.

Fire Crews from Gibson Township, Mount Forest Township, Pinconning, and Standish Area Authority fought the fire.