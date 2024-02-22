WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Fire in Midland County Claims Life of 46-Year-Old Woman

By jonathan.dent
February 22, 2024 5:50AM EST
A woman was killed in a house fire in Midland County’s Jasper Township on Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, fire crews with the St. Louis Area Fire Department responded to a home on South Lewis Road shortly before 8:00 p.m. for a structure fire. While battling the blaze, firefighters found the body of someone believed to be a 46-year-old female.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the cause of death and the identity of the woman. Authorities say the house is a total loss. The incident is still under investigation.

