Fire in Bay City Claims Life of Family Pet

No human injuries were reported, but a family pet was killed in a house fire in Bay City on Thursday.

According to the Bay City Department of Public Safety, fire crews responded to a home in the 200 block of North Van Buren Street around 8:30 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

Officials say firefighters entered the residence and found the fire was contained to one room. The fire was extinguished before it could spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.