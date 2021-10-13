Fire forces evacuations and shuts down portion of California highway

▶ Watch Video: Raging California wildfire forces evacuation

Hundreds of firefighters are battling a brush fire that sparked west of Santa Barbara, forced evacuations and shut down a portion of Highway 101, CBS Los Angeles reports.

The blaze broke out before 2:30 p.m. Monday amid powerful winds near Alisal Lake in the Santa Ynez Mountains. It was burning in dense chaparral, brush and grass.

#Alisal Fire – Having jumped the four lanes of Highway 101, flames continue to burn early Tuesday morning along the Gaviota Coast. pic.twitter.com/OY4ih7a5Ln — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 12, 2021

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 6,000 acres, according to Santa Barbara County. There is no containment.

Highway 101 is closed from Highway 1 at Las Cruces to Winchester Canyon Road in Goleta. The fire jumped from the east side to the west side of the freeway, Eliason reported early Tuesday morning, and flames were burning along the Gaviota Coast.

#Alisal Fire – Fire activity early Tuesday morning as seen from Refugio Road. pic.twitter.com/EodVvyxiVf — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) October 12, 2021

Evacuation orders are in place for Arroyo Hondo Canyon and Refugio Canyon, west of Goleta, according to the U.S. Forest Service, along with El Capitan State Park and the El Capitan Campground. Up to 100 structures were threatened, including ranch homes.

Patrick Brown and his family have owned the nearby Circle Bar B Ranch for 82 years. He said he is nervous about “losing everything.”

“I’ve put a lifetime into it,” he said. “If I lose it, I don’t have a lifetime left to redo it.”

There was no word on what caused the fire.

Jamie Yuccas contributed to this report.