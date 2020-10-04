Fire Destroys Structure At Pickle Plant
Ten Fire Departments from Bay and Arenac Counties fought a stubborn fire at Mr. Chips Pickle Processing Plant Saturday afternoon and evening. Pinconning-Fraser Fire Department responded to the alarm at 3:18PM taking them to the plant at 2606 North Huron Road (M-13) near Pinconning. The highway remained closed until 5:30 Sunday Morning when Central Dispatch gave an all clear. The fire swpet through the structure made up of about a half dozen connected buildings. Five homes east of the plant were evacuated about 7:30 as a precaution because of levels of acetic acid fumes in the smoke which could be seen for miles. Residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10:30 when the fire was contained. The fire rekindled early this morning and was put out with the aid of construction equipment removing part of the roof. The highway reopened just before 5:30 Sunday morning.
(A more detailed story is available in the Pinconning Journal. The picture above is courtesy of the paper.)