Fire Destroys Building at Bay City Company

Several fire departments poured water through the night on an industrial fire in Bay County’s Portsmouth Township. Township Fire crews found flames shooting through the roof when they arrived at Renosol Company on River Road near James Clements Airport just before midnight. One of two buildings on the property is described as a total loss. A hazardous material team was on the scene. The company made plastic foam products for multiple industries.
River Road, M-13, was shut down in both directions between the south city limits of Bay City all the way to the Zilwaukee Bridge. The cause of the fire is under investigation.