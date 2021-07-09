      Weather Alert

Fire Destroys Building at Bay City Company

Dave Maurer
Jul 9, 2021 @ 9:41am
Image from Frankenlust Township Fire Department

Several fire departments poured water through the night on an industrial fire in Bay County’s Portsmouth Township. Township Fire crews found flames shooting through the roof when they arrived at Renosol Company on River Road near James Clements Airport just before midnight. One of two buildings on the property is described as a total loss. A hazardous material team was on the scene. The company made plastic foam products for multiple industries.
River Road, M-13, was shut down in both directions between the south city limits of Bay City all the way to the Zilwaukee Bridge. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Popular Posts
4-Vehicle Crash Injures Several on U.S. 10 in Bay County
WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates (results)
Saginaw Murder Is City's 8th of 2021
Sunshine Shoppe Opens in Downtown Bay City
Crowds Come Together For Saginaw Fireworks Spectacular
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On