Fire Departments Warn Against Burning Leaves in Dry Conditions

Firefighters are saying that fall yard waste burns combined with dry and windy conditions are leading to an increase in emergency calls.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the Frankenmuth Fire Department said that they’d responded to 2 corn stubble fires, 1 standing corn field fire, and a structure fire over the course of 24 hours. Similarly, the Birch Run Township Fire Department reported responding to 4 field fires and a woods fire in the span of 5 days.

“Neighboring residents to corn fields have started their leaf piles or brush piles on fire, and then the wind takes the embers and has been spreading them across corn stubble,” said Frankenmuth Fire Chief Phil Kerns, “We’re in that very dry spell. People should refrain from burning, especially if it’s windy.”

Kerns says some departments in Saginaw County are thinking about stopping the issuance of burn permits while the dry weather continues.