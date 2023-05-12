Fire Danger High in Much of Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that dry conditions in much of the state mean fire safety should be a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors.

The DNR advises checking Michigan.gov/BurnPermit before burning to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning. They say nine out of 10 wildfires are caused by people, so use caution when burning. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

Fire safety tips are available at Michigan.gov/FireManagement. The danger is expected to remain through the weekend.