Fire Danger High Across Michigan

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that dry conditions in much of the state mean fire safety should be a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors.
The DNR advises checking Michigan.gov/BurnPermit before you burn to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning. They say nine out of 10 wildland fires are human-caused, so use extreme caution when burning. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.
You can find fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/FireManagement.