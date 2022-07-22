      Weather Alert

Fire Danger High Across Michigan

News Desk
Jul 22, 2022 @ 8:29am

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding residents that dry conditions in much of the state mean fire safety should be a high priority for anyone working or playing outdoors.

The DNR advises checking Michigan.gov/BurnPermit before you burn to make sure weather conditions allow for safe burning. They say nine out of 10 wildland fires are human-caused, so use extreme caution when burning. Yard waste burning is the top cause of wildfires in Michigan.

You can find fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

