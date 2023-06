Fire officials in Saginaw are investigating a fire that occurred at a non-profit organization on South 14th Street last Friday.

Fire crews responded to the Heart of Saginaw around 2:50 P.M., which is dedicated to helping inner city youth. The fire caused extensive damage to the two story structure. However, no one was inside the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

Heart of Saginaw says it plans on rebuilding.