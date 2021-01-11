Fire Damages Home On Bay City’s West Side
(Alpha Media file photo)
A section of the M-25 business route through Bay City was closed for two hours Sunday, January 10 due to a house fire.
Bay County Central Dispatch reported the fire in the 500 block of S. Williams St. just after 2:00 p.m. Public Safety Officers closed off Thomas and Wenona until just after 4:00 p.m. Fire crews were able to knock down the fire and bring it under control after about a half hour.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no reports of any injuries.