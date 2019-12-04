      Weather Alert

Fire Damages East Side Bay City Home

John Hall
Dec 3, 2019 @ 9:59pm
Five people managed to escape to safety after fire broke out in their home at 304 North McLellan in  Bay City early Tuesday evening.

Karen Spears says she was upstairs after returning from shopping with the family preparing for dinner when the smoke alarms went off. Spears added she and her daughter and husband along with her niece plus the niece’s son  all got out safely.

Authorities were investigating the cause of the blaze which was believed to have started in the basement. The fire left extensive damage, but no dollar figure was initially available.

