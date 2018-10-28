Fire Causes Minimal Damage To Popular Saginaw Area Eatery

Investigators say a grease fire in a grill ventilation system caused minor damage to a Saginaw Township restaurant.

Fire Chief Jim Peterson said the fire, just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon, was confined to the vent system in the Logan’s Roadhouse, 2697 Tittabawassee. Firefighters used two fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

A damage estimate has not been made until the system is checked out. There was some minor damage to the roof area around the vent.

Saginaw Township fire crews were on the scene about an hour.

The restaurant’s customers and employees evacuated the business without injury.

The restaurant will be closed until Saginaw County health inspectors check the business.