Fire at Bay City Residence Results in No Injuries

By jonathan.dent
July 17, 2023 10:51AM EDT
Bay City Fire Engines (WSGW)

No injuries were reported following a fire in Bay City Monday morning.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety says shortly after 4:50, fire crews responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of South Farragut Street. They found heavy smoke and fire coming from multiple first-story windows.

All the occupants of the home had evacuated safely. Mutual aid was provided by the Portsmouth Township Fire Department and the fire was extinguished.

The incident is being investigated by the Fire Marshal.

