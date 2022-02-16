Financial Relief Available for Small Businesses Under New Legislation

Michigan small businesses will be able to apply for financial help under new legislation if they were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Representative Timmy Beson helped model the bipartisan bills which offers $409 million worth of relief for afflicted businesses. A business’s property taxes, unemployment insurance taxes, license and inspection fees, and decline in sales would factor into the grant amount. The plan was patterned after an afflicted business relief program Beson previously introduced, but the funding was vetoed from his original bill.
The Michigan Department of Treasury has scheduled webinars to provide an overview of the program and application process. People can learn more about the afflicted business relief program or register for a webinar by visiting Michigan.gov/abr.
Anyone with questions or in need of assistance can contact Beson’s office by calling 517-373-0158 or emailing [email protected].