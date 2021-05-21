Finalists Chosen for Delta College Presidency
Three finalists for the presidency of Delta College have been selected and each candidate will participate in a public forum that is open to campus and community members. The candidates are Reva Curry, vice president of Instruction and Learning Services at Delta College; Michael Gavin, vice president of Learning at Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, Maryland; and Ty Stone, president of Jefferson Community College in Watertown, New York.
The Delta College Board of Trustees is leading the national search with assistance from the Association of Community College Trustees. Board Chair Michael Nash said the pool was diverse, with very qualified applicants from throughout the country.
Each candidate will participate in a virtual public forum that is open to all students, faculty, staff and the general public. There will be a brief introduction of each candidate, followed by a presentation and a question-and-answer session.
Ty Stone will be interviewed from on Thursday, May 27; Reva Curry on Tuesday, June 1; and Michael Gavin on June 2. Each interview is scheduled from 10:45 a.m. to noon.
Those who attend a public forum are encouraged to complete a feedback form for each candidate via an online survey that can be accessed on the presidential search webpage. Surveys will close the day following each candidate’s forum at 10 a.m. Completed forms will be given to the Board of Trustees for review.
Questions for the candidates can be sent in advance of each forum by May 25 at 3:00 p.m. to Andrea Ursuy at [email protected] The phrase, “Presidential Candidate Questions” should be included in the subject line.
More information is available on Delta’s website: https://www.delta.edu/board-of-trustees/presidential-search/index.html
Delta’s current president, Dr. Jean Goodnow, retires in August after leading Delta for 16 years.