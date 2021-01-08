Final Public Input Opportunity on Midland’s Buttles Corridor Improvement Project Set for January 11
The City of Midland will provide one final opportunity for Midland residents and M-20 corridor users to share public input on the future vision of Buttles Street at the Midland City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, January 11 at 7 p.m.
At the November 23, 2020 City Council meeting, the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) presented the final results of its 18-month road diet traffic study on Buttles Street from Jerome Street/M-20 to State Street. The results of the study and its impact on vehicle speed, traffic volume and traffic delays, as well as additional information about the project, can be found online at www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/roadstudy.
Public comments will be taken under advisement as the City and MDOT consider potential redesign options ahead of the corridor’s anticipated reconstruction in 2024.
In the interest of time and efficiency, the public is encouraged to submit only comments that were not previously shared with City Council during prior public input. To be most effective, comment should be limited to addressing the following objectives of the road diet trial: Traffic; Safety; Economic Development; Non-motorized Mobility; Context Sensitive Design (designing to community values); and Connectivity.
In accordance with current COVID-19 prevention guidelines, the City Council meeting on January 11 will be held via the Zoom videoconferencing platform.
To join via videoconference:
To join via telephone:
- 1 (312) 626-6799
- Webinar ID: 817 7680 3642
- Password: 607235
Attendees are reminded that while the meeting begins at 7 p.m., the resolution to receive and file public input is not the first item on the agenda and it is uncertain at what time public input on this item will begin.
Residents and corridor users who cannot attend the meeting on January 11 may submit their public input ahead of the meeting via email at [email protected] or by dropping off a written statement at City Hall, 333 W. Ellsworth Street, Midland. Letters can be placed inside the secure drop box located inside the front doors of City Hall at any time. Correspondence must be received by 4 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021.
For more information on the Buttles Street road diet trial and the corridor improvement project, visit www.cityofmidlandmi.gov/roadstudy.