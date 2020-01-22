Final Fundraising Push Saturday for Buena Vista Twp. K-9 Vehicle
source: Serra Saginaw
A final push to raise money for outfitting a police K-9 vehicle for Buena Vista Police Officer Devin Heyn and his K-9 partner Maverick is planned for Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be held at the Serra Saginaw dealership, 4200 Bay Bay Rd., from 10:00 to 4:00. Lunch will be available from 11:00 to 1:00.
The event will include a silent auction, raffle drawings and a bake sale. Raffle prizes include gift certificates from a number of local busiensses, and will be $1.00 each. Officer Heyn and Maverick will be at the dealership from noon until 4:00 for photos available for a $5.00 donation. Autographed photos and wearable merchandise will also be available.
While Officer Heyn and Maverick are part of the Buena Vista Police Department, they’re fully funded by donations and also help police in neighboring communities. The K-9 vehicle for the two has been ordered, but about $8,500 is needed to outfit it for proper handling. So far, $5,500 has been raised. In a national contest to win a K-9 vehicle earlier this year, Officer Heyn and Maverick came in 5th place. The local effort began soon after.
If you can’t attend the fundraiser, you can visit the Serra Saginaw website for a link to a GoFundMe page, or make a donation at the dealership. https://www.serrasaginaw.com/