Final call to register for Michigan’s 2022 Drainage Design Workshop

Terry Henne
Jan 13, 2022 @ 7:55pm

Join us on March 8-10, 2022, in East Lansing, Michigan, for the 2022 Drainage Design Workshop, sponsored by Michigan State University Extension in partnership with Michigan Land Improvement Contractors Association. This workshop teaches drainage design with hands-on exercises and design software.

Who should attend?

This workshop is intended for producers, landowners, drainage contractors, consultants, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) soil conservationists, engineers, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) technicians, agency technicians, technical service providers, MSU Extension educators, and whoever is interested in learning about drainage concepts and design of subsurface drainage systems for crop production and environmental protection.

Why should you attend Michigan’s drainage workshop?

We have a NEW design software session on the third day of the 2022 workshop. You will see a demonstration of the user-friendly Drain Spacing Tool to maximize economic return on investment in the drainage system, taught by Ehsan Ghane. You will see a demonstration of Global Mapper software as an aid in drainage design, taught by Will Word. You will see a demonstration of AMW WATERCOURSE Water Management Design Tool as a drainage design software, taught by Nate Cook. You will gain hands-on experience using WM-Subsurface Software for drainage design, taught by Joey Schlatter.

What will you learn?

Topics for days one and two include:

  • Basics of soils and water movement in soils
  • Drainage principles
  • Economics of drainage
  • Interpreting contour maps
  • Drainage design concepts
  • Overview of a user-friendly Drain Spacing Tool to maximize profit
  • Contour drainage
  • Estimating system cost
  • Legal considerations of drainage
  • Safety and installation tips
  • Controlled drainage design
  • Controlled drainage impacts on water quality and crop yield

The drainage design process will include basic design considerations and a step-by-step design procedure.

Topics for day three include:

  • Drain Spacing Tool: Demonstration of determining the optimum drain spacing that maximizes economic return on investment.
  • Which pipe removes water the quickest and which pipe is most cost effective?
  • What pipe properties increase water entry into the pipe?
  • WATERCOURSE Water Management Design Tool as a design software: Demonstration of designing a drainage system (making contour maps, drawing drainage layout, and much more).
  • Global Mapper software as an aid in design and to view elevation data.
  • Trimble WM-Subsurface software as a design tool. Gain hands-on experience designing a drainage system.

Registration

Go to the link below to register and download the flyer and agenda:

Register for the 2022 Drainage Workshop

