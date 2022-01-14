Final call to register for Michigan’s 2022 Drainage Design Workshop

Join us on March 8-10, 2022, in East Lansing, Michigan, for the 2022 Drainage Design Workshop, sponsored by Michigan State University Extension in partnership with Michigan Land Improvement Contractors Association. This workshop teaches drainage design with hands-on exercises and design software.
This workshop is intended for producers, landowners, drainage contractors, consultants, Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) soil conservationists, engineers, Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP) technicians, agency technicians, technical service providers, MSU Extension educators, and whoever is interested in learning about drainage concepts and design of subsurface drainage systems for crop production and environmental protection.
We have a NEW design software session on the third day of the 2022 workshop. You will see a demonstration of the user-friendly Drain Spacing Tool to maximize economic return on investment in the drainage system, taught by Ehsan Ghane. You will see a demonstration of Global Mapper software as an aid in drainage design, taught by Will Word. You will see a demonstration of AMW WATERCOURSE Water Management Design Tool as a drainage design software, taught by Nate Cook. You will gain hands-on experience using WM-Subsurface Software for drainage design, taught by Joey Schlatter.
Topics for days one and two include:
The drainage design process will include basic design considerations and a step-by-step design procedure.
Topics for day three include:
Go to the link below to register and download the flyer and agenda:
Register for the 2022 Drainage Workshop