Filion Man Accused of Possessing Child Sexually Abusive Material

A Huron County man has been charged with felonies related to child pornography.

46-year-old Jeremy Majeski of Filion is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime following an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators learned of the alleged activity and searched the suspect’s home, where digital evidence was seized.

Police are encouraging parents to discuss the safe use of the internet with their children. A comprehensive list of resources can be found on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at missingkids.org. Anyone who suspects child sexual exploitation can report it to missingkids.org/cybertipline.