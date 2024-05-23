WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Filion Man Accused of Possessing Child Sexually Abusive Material

By News Desk
May 23, 2024 4:00AM EDT
Share
Filion Man Accused of Possessing Child Sexually Abusive Material
Jeremy Majeski (source: MSP)

A Huron County man has been charged with felonies related to child pornography.

46-year-old Jeremy Majeski of Filion is charged with possession of child sexually abusive material, child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime following an investigation by the MSP Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Investigators learned of the alleged activity and searched the suspect’s home, where digital evidence was seized.

Police are encouraging parents to discuss the safe use of the internet with their children. A comprehensive list of resources can be found on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at missingkids.org. Anyone who suspects child sexual exploitation can report it to missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Popular Stories

1

Plane Crashes in Saginaw County
2

Bay City Commission Calls for Lowered Tolls, Bay City Bridge Partners Responds to Billing Concerns
3

Bird Flu Detected In Gratiot, Isabella County Cattle Herds
4

Two Charged In Death of Michigan State Police Trooper
5

State of Michigan Files Complaint Against Pinconning Campground Owner