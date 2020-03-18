      Breaking News
Bay County Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Michigan Coronavirus Cases Total 80, First Death Reported

Ann Williams
Mar 18, 2020 @ 2:22pm
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. (Alpha Media Image Library)

In a daily update on COVID-19 cases in Michigan, state health officials released new totals on Wednesday 3/18. Fifteen new cases have been reported in Michigan in the past 24 hours. In addition, the first coronavirus death has occured in Michigan. State officials said a man in his 50s who had COVID-19 has died at a Detroit-area hospital. Beaumont Health said the victim had the virus and other underlying health conditions.

The table below shows the number of cases by county that have been added:

Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases
  Detroit 5
  Macomb 2
  Oakland 7
  Wayne 1
  Total 15

The total number cases in Michigan now totals 80. The tables below break down locations and other information:

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
  County Cases
  Bay 1
  Charlevoix 1
  Detroit 13
  Ingham 2
  Jackson 1
  Kent 5
  Leelanau 1
  Macomb 10
  Monroe 1
  Montcalm 1
  Oakland 23
  Otsego 1
  Ottawa 1
  St. Clair 2
  Washtenaw 7
  Wayne 10
  Total 80

 

Percentage of Cases by Sex
  Sex %
  Male 55%
  Female 36%

 

Percentage of Cases by Age
  Age %
  0 to 19 years 3%
  20 to 29 years 10%
  30 to 39 years 16%
  40 to 49 years 18%
  50 to 59 years 14%
  60 to 69 years 29%
  70 to 79 years 8%
  80+ years 4%

 

Hospitalization
  Hospitalized  Number Percentage
  Yes 34 43%
  No 31 39%
  Unknown 15 19%

 

You can find the lastest on COVID-19/coronavirus in Michigan at the following links:  Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

