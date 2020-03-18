Michigan Coronavirus Cases Total 80, First Death Reported
Coronaviruses research, conceptual illustration. Vials of blood in a centrifuge being tested for coronavirus infection. (Alpha Media Image Library)
In a daily update on COVID-19 cases in Michigan, state health officials released new totals on Wednesday 3/18. Fifteen new cases have been reported in Michigan in the past 24 hours. In addition, the first coronavirus death has occured in Michigan. State officials said a man in his 50s who had COVID-19 has died at a Detroit-area hospital. Beaumont Health said the victim had the virus and other underlying health conditions.
The table below shows the number of cases by county that have been added:
Daily Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
| Detroit
|5
| Macomb
|2
| Oakland
|7
| Wayne
|1
| Total
|15
The total number cases in Michigan now totals 80. The tables below break down locations and other information:
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County
| County
|Cases
| Bay
|1
| Charlevoix
|1
| Detroit
|13
| Ingham
|2
| Jackson
|1
| Kent
|5
| Leelanau
|1
| Macomb
|10
| Monroe
|1
| Montcalm
|1
| Oakland
|23
| Otsego
|1
| Ottawa
|1
| St. Clair
|2
| Washtenaw
|7
| Wayne
|10
| Total
|80
Percentage of Cases by Sex
| Sex
|%
| Male
|55%
| Female
|36%
Percentage of Cases by Age
| Age
|%
| 0 to 19 years
|3%
| 20 to 29 years
|10%
| 30 to 39 years
|16%
| 40 to 49 years
|18%
| 50 to 59 years
|14%
| 60 to 69 years
|29%
| 70 to 79 years
|8%
| 80+ years
|4%
Hospitalization
| Hospitalized
| Number
|Percentage
| Yes
|34
|43%
| No
|31
|39%
| Unknown
|15
|19%
You can find the lastest on COVID-19/coronavirus in Michigan at the following links: Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.