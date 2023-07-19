Field Fire in Frankenmuth Destroys Two Vehicles

A fire at a Frankenmuth wheat field resulted in no injuries Tuesday evening.

The Frankenmuth Fire Department says farmers were working on a combine around 5:50 when a utility vehicle they were using caused some of the wheat stubble to catch fire. Firefighters from Frankenmuth and Richville responded to the scene to douse the fire. The UTV, a pickup, and around 12 acres of wheat stubble were destroyed. The unharvested wheat was saved and no injuries were reported.

Fire Chief Phil Kerns advises farmers who are doing field work in dry conditions to keep a tractor and implement on hand in case of a fire, as they can help firefighters control the spread of flames and limit damage to crops.