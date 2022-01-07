      Weather Alert

Field Crops Webinar Series starts February 2022

Terry Henne
Jan 7, 2022 @ 11:02am

Field crop producers, consultants and agribusiness professionals are invited to participate in the Field Crops Webinar Series 2022, a series of eight online programs addressing field crop production and pest management offered by Michigan State University Extension. Participants will be able to access the expertise of agriculture specialists and educators from the comfort of their home or office.

The theme for this year’s series is Two for the Price of One: Conversations in Row Crop Agriculture. Each session will feature two speakers giving short presentations and discussing different aspects of the topic in an informal talk-show/podcast format with plenty of opportunity for interaction with the audience. Participants will hear how to enhance their corn, soybean and forage production systems in the coming season and have an opportunity to ask questions of agricultural experts.

The live webinars will run on Monday evenings from 7 to 8 p.m. EST beginning Feb. 7 and ending March 28, 2022. Topics include the following:

Date Topic Speaker
Feb. 7 Weed Management in 2022 – Herbicide Availability and Alternative Effective Options Christy Sprague, Field Crop Weed Specialist, MSU and Aaron Hager, Field Crop Weed Specialist, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Feb. 14 Soybean Best Management Practices – Have They Changed Over Time? Mike Staton, Soybean Educator, MSU Extension and Mark Seamon, Research Coordinator, Michigan Soybean Association
Feb. 21 Corn Management Today: Does Chasing the Last Bushel Pay? Emerson Nafziger, Professor Emeritus and Extension Agronomist, University of Illinois and TBD
Feb. 28 The Rise and Fall of Armyworm and the New Insect Guide Chris DiFonzo, Field Crop Entomologist, MSU and Kelley Tilmon, Agricultural Entomologist, The Ohio State University
March 7 Managing Crop Fertility When Input Costs are High and Margins are Thin Kurt Steinke, MSU Extension Field Crops Fertility Specialist and Jim Camberato, Purdue Extension Soil Fertility Specialist
March 14 Weed Control in Hay Fields and Pastures Kim Cassida, Forage and Cover Crop Specialist, MSU and Erin Burns, Field Crop Weed Specialist, MSU
March 21 Nematode Management Options for 2022 Greg Tylka, Nematode Specialist, Iowa State University, and Marisol Quintanilla, Nematode Specialist, MSU
March 28 Tar Spot Management – Hybrids, Fungicide Efficacy and Optimizing Fungicide Timing Marty Chilvers, Field Crop Pathologist, MSU and Damon Smith, Field Crop Pathology Extension Specialist, University of Wisconsin-Madison

Participants may choose to register for the entire series at $20 per person or for individual sessions at $5 per person per session. Those attending the live webinars will be eligible to earn one MDARD pesticide recertification (RUP) credit per session for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops. One continuing education unit (CEU) for Certified Crop Advisers will also be available for each session.

Each webinar will be recorded and archived, and participants may choose to view the recordings at a later date. Credits are available only for participants in the live sessions.

To register for one or more webinar program in the series, visit the Field Crops Webinar Series event page. Prior to each webinar, registrants will receive an email containing a link to connect to the webinar. The webinars may be accessed on a mobile device or a computer with a stable internet connection—no other equipment is necessary. Archived recordings from previous seasons are accessible for free from the MSU Extension Field Crops webpage.

For additional information or assistance, contact the St. Joseph County Extension office at 269-467-5511 or [email protected]. Call by Jan. 31 to request accommodations for persons with disabilities. Requests received after this date will be fulfilled when possible.

This article was published by Michigan State University Extension. For more information, visit https://extension.msu.edu. To have a digest of information delivered straight to your email inbox, visit https://extension.msu.edu/newsletters. To contact an expert in your area, visit https://extension.msu.edu/experts, or call 888-MSUE4MI (888-678-3464).

Popular Posts
Suspect Sought In Robbery And Shooting of Store Clerk
Flint Man Dies in Garage Fire
Police Ask For Public Help In Finding Shooting Suspect
Woman Sentenced in the Deaths of Her Mother, Another Woman
Reward Increased For Arrest Lead On Saginaw Shooter
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On