Field Crops Webinar Series addresses effective weed control options and their economics on March 8

The fourth session of the Field Crops Webinar Series on March 8, 2021, will feature MSU weed scientists Christy Sprague and Erin Burns.
Field crop producers, consultants and agribusiness professionals are invited to participate in the Field Crops Webinar Series 2021, a series of six online programs addressing field crop production and pest management offered by Michigan State University Extension. The theme for this year’s series is Management Decisions that Pay. Each session will focus on the economics of various crop, pest and marketing management strategies.
In the fourth session on March 8, MSU Extension weed scientists Christy Sprague and Erin Burns will focus on “Weed Control—Effective Options for Tough Weeds at Different Price Points.” Herbicides are the main component of many weed management programs in field crops. To reduce weed control costs, herbicide programs can be changed, although the cost of herbicides is relatively small compared to the economic cost and loss that can be caused by weeds.
This presentation will highlight approaches to designing a cost-effective weed management plan for your farm including sharing results from over 10 years of economic comparisons of weed control programs in corn and soybean.
The live webinars will run on Monday evenings from 7-8 p.m. EST/EDT beginning Feb. 15 and ending March 22, 2021. Participants may choose to register for the entire series at $20 per person or for individual sessions at $5 per person per session.
Those who register for and attend the live webinars will be eligible to earn one MDARD pesticide recertification (RUP) credit per session for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core or Field Crops. One continuing education unit (CEU) for certified crop advisers will also be available for each session. Each webinar will be recorded and archived, and participants may choose to view the recordings at a later date (credits available only for participants in the live sessions).
To register for one or more webinar programs in the series, visit the Field Crops Webinar Series 2021 registration site. Prior to each webinar, registrants will receive an email containing a link to connect to the webinar. The webinars may be accessed on a mobile device or a computer with a stable internet connection—no other equipment is necessary.
For additional information or assistance, contact Eric Anderson at 269-359-0565 or [email protected]u.