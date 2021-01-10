Field Crops Webinar Series 2021
February 15, 2021 – March 22, 2021
Online
Contact: Contact Eric Anderson at 269-359-0565 or [email protected] for more information.
“Management Decisions that Pay”
Mondays, Feb. 15 – Mar. 22, 2021
7 – 8 p.m. EST
Growers, consultants and agribusiness professionals are invited to participate in a series of six online programs addressing field crop production and pest management on Monday evenings February 15 through March 22, 2021. Participants will learn how to enhance their corn, soybean and small grain production systems in the coming season and have an opportunity to ask questions of university agricultural experts. The theme for this year’s series is Management Decisions that Pay., and each session will focus on the economics of various crop, pest and marketing management strategies. The live webinar presentations will run 7 – 8 p.m. EST each Monday evening. One MDARD Pesticide Recertification (RUP) Credit will be available through each live webinar for application to one of the following categories: Private Core, Commercial Core, or Field Crops. One continuing education credit (CEU) for Certified Crop Advisers will also be available for each live session. The sessions will be recorded, and participants can view the programs independently online at a later date (no credits available for viewing recordings). Registration is $20.00 for the full series of six webinars or $5.00 per individual webinar session.
|2/15/2021
|Corn Yield Drivers and Profit Robbers in the Northern U.S. Corn Belt
|Joe Lauer, Corn Agronomy Specialist, UW-Madison
|2/22/2021
|Improving Soybean Production Income
|Mike Staton, Soybean Educator, MSU
|3/1/2021
|Improving Wheat Production Income
|Dennis Pennington, Wheat Specialist, MSU
|3/8/2021
|Weed Control—Effective Options for Tough Weeds at Different Price Points
|Christy Sprague and Erin Burns, Weed Management Specialists, MSU
|3/15/2021
|Crop Fertility Decisions—When Less is More and When Less is Less
|Kurt Steinke, Soil Fertility Specialist, and Jon LaPorte, Farm Business Management Educator, MSU
|3/22/2021
|Grain Price Outlook and Novel Marketing Strategies
|Matt Gammans, Agricultural Economist, MSU
