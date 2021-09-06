Field Crops Virtual Breakfast: Soybean Cyst Nematode Sampling with Marisol Quintanilla

September 16, 2021 7:00AM – 7:30AM
Contact: Marisol Quintanilla
To address potential issues and concerns during the growing season, Michigan State University Extension will host the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast Series beginning Thursday, April 1, through Sept. 23, 2021, from 7-7:30 a.m. via Zoom.
Each week will feature an MSU specialist and topic followed by a weather summary and forecast by Jeff Andresen, MSU Extension climatologist. Following the scheduled talks, discussions between farmers, educators and specialists will continue until 8 a.m.
Each weekly session will have one restricted use pesticide (RUP) credit (1A, 1B, Comm and Private Core) and Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) continuing education units (CEU). Those that want to receive their RUP and CCA credits can leave after the more formal presentation time, however, everyone is welcome to stay for the discussion period that lasts until 8 a.m.
If you cannot participate in the live session at 7 a.m., you can view the recorded version at any time. However, only the live session will be eligible for RUP and CCA credits. Recordings will be closed-captioned and available at the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast webpage and the MSU Extension Field Crops Team social media platforms: Facebook, Spotify, YouTube, Apple Podcasts and Twitter.
If you are unable to sign up online, call the Lapeer County MSU Extension office at 810-667-0341.
