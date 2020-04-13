Field Crops Virtual Breakfast meetings are back for the 2020 growing season

How can field crops producers get timely weather, crop management and pest information?
Every Thursday at 7 a.m. from April 16 through Sept. 10, 2020, you can get the latest information from our MSU field crop specialists and educators. The scheduled topics will be fluid, flexible and focused on the most current topics. All field crop producers, agribusiness professionals, government agency personnel and others interested in field crops production and management are encouraged to participate in our annual virtual meeting series.
What’s planned?
The virtual meetings have two segments each week. The first part of the meeting will focus on a specific topic such as early season weed control—a very hot topic this year—or mitigating rutted and rough fields. The second portion of the meeting will be devoted to weather featuring MSU agricultural meteorologist Jeff Andresen
. A question and answer period is available every week.
In 2019, the MSU Extension field crops team was able to provide up-to-date information on delayed planting due to the excessive wet spring and fall. This segment was neither planned nor anticipated when we started in the spring, but it was important and necessary information last year. In a nutshell, we want to provide what the producers need to be successful.
How can I join the free live session?
Participating is easy and free! You can join the live meeting via Zoom using a computer, tablet, mobile device or regular phone line. If you are new to Zoom, simply download the Zoom app
and you will be ready to join online every week to see visuals shared by presenters. A call-in by phone option is also available but note that you will only hear the audio portion.
Participants must sign up to receive an email notification with instructions for joining the Virtual Breakfast. You only need to do this once and you will receive the Zoom link and call-in phone number, as well as weekly reminders every Wednesday.
If you are unable to sign up online, call the Lapeer County MSU Extension office at 810-667-0341.
What if I miss the live session?
If you can’t participate in the live session at 7 a.m., you can view the recorded version at any time. Recordings will be closed-captioned and available at the Field Crops Virtual Breakfast page
Need a weekly reminder?
For more information, contact Phil Kaatz at kaatz@msu.edu
or call 810-667-0341.