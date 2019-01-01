Field Crop Production Update
Date: January 25, 2019
Time: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: Kalamazoo Valley Community College (Ag Action) 6767 W O Avenue Kalamazoo, MI 49009
Contact: MSU Extension-Van Buren Office, 269-657-8213, msue.vanburen@county.msu.edu.
Controlling pests is an important part of raising crops, but as any farmer knows, good management involves a whole host of variables: rotations, variety/hybrid selection, nutrient management, water management, soil improvement, marketing, and many others. Attend MSU Extension’s new winter meeting series, Crop Production Update, to learn about current understanding and research on these and other row crop production topics.
Date & Location:
Jan. 25, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Kalamazoo Valley Community
College (Ag Action)
6767 W O Avenue
Kalamazoo, MI 49009
(Must register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/agaction2019/) (link temporarily unavailable, please contact MSU Extension at 269-657-8213)
Other Dates & Locations:
Jan. 14, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
MSU Extension-Lenawee County
1040 S. Winter Street, Suite 2020
Adrian, MI 49221
Feb. 7, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Saginaw Valley Research Center
3775 S. Reese Road
Frankenmuth, MI 48734
Feb. 8, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The Emerald Golf Course
2300 W. Maple Rapids Road
St. Johns, MI 48879
Cost: $30. Lunch will be provided.
Space is limited so please register early. Registrations cancelled within seven days of program date will not be refunded.