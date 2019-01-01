Field Crop Production Update

Controlling pests is an important part of raising crops, but as any farmer knows, good management involves a whole host of variables: rotations, variety/hybrid selection, nutrient management, water management, soil improvement, marketing, and many others. Attend MSU Extension’s new winter meeting series, Crop Production Update, to learn about current understanding and research on these and other row crop production topics.

Date & Location:

Jan. 25, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Kalamazoo Valley Community

College (Ag Action)

6767 W O Avenue

Kalamazoo, MI 49009

(Must register at https://events.anr.msu.edu/agaction2019/) (link temporarily unavailable, please contact MSU Extension at 269-657-8213)

Other Dates & Locations:

Jan. 14, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

MSU Extension-Lenawee County

1040 S. Winter Street, Suite 2020

Adrian, MI 49221

Feb. 7, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Saginaw Valley Research Center

3775 S. Reese Road

Frankenmuth, MI 48734



Feb. 8, 2019 – 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Emerald Golf Course

2300 W. Maple Rapids Road

St. Johns, MI 48879

Cost: $30. Lunch will be provided.

Space is limited so please register early. Registrations cancelled within seven days of program date will not be refunded.