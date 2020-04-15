      Weather Alert

Fewer New Coronavirus Cases in State’s Latest Update

Ann Williams
Apr 15, 2020 @ 6:00pm
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake

Michigan health officials announced fewer new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s numbers. There were 1,058 new cases added to Michigan’s total Wednesday, 308 fewer than were added Tuesday.

The death rate was also slightly lower. Since Tuesday, 153 people have died in Michigan from COVID-19, compared to 166 people the previous day.  There have been 1,921 deaths from the virus in Michigan so far.

Saginaw County has had two more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 19. Total confirmed cases in Saginaw County are at 313. Bay County added four new cases, and is now up to 64, with two deaths. One person has died in Midland County, which has had three new cases since Tuesday, for a total of 36.

Below is data from all of Michigan. More is available at : https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html

This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.

Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/15/2020
County Cases Reported Deaths
Alcona 1
Allegan 25
Alpena 1
Antrim 9
Arenac 7
Barry 18 1
Bay 64 2
Berrien 123 7
Branch 30 2
Calhoun 104 3
Cass 17 1
Charlevoix 11 1
Cheboygan 12 1
Clare 5 1
Clinton 100 5
Crawford 16 1
Delta 9 1
Detroit City 7136 475
Dickinson 3 2
Eaton 77 5
Emmet 21 2
Genesee 1084 89
Gladwin 6
Gogebic 4 1
Grand Traverse 17 3
Gratiot 7
Hillsdale 81 9
Houghton 2
Huron 7
Ingham 270 5
Ionia 18 2
Iosco 4 1
Isabella 43 4
Jackson 195 8
Kalamazoo 103 8
Kalkaska 16 2
Kent 354 16
Lake 2
Lapeer 125 10
Leelanau 5
Lenawee 56
Livingston 254 7
Luce 1
Mackinac 4
Macomb 3792 330
Manistee 10
Marquette 27 5
Mason 3
Mecosta 11 1
Menominee 1
Midland 36 1
Missaukee 2 1
Monroe 211 9
Montcalm 23 1
Montmorency 1
Muskegon 93 5
Newaygo 7
Oakland 5576 392
Oceana 3 1
Ogemaw 4
Osceola 5
Oscoda 4
Otsego 35 2
Ottawa 74 2
Presque Isle 2
Roscommon 9
Saginaw 313 19
Sanilac 25 2
Schoolcraft 3
Shiawassee 63 2
St Clair 221 8
St Joseph 22 1
Tuscola 47 9
Van Buren 26 2
Washtenaw 798 24
Wayne 5408 409
Wexford 7 1
MDOC* 472 12
FCI** 36
Unknown 76 5
Out of State 166 2
Totals 28059 1921
Popular Posts
Listen to the Mrs.
Bay County Crash Kills Two People, Injures Two Others
U of M Football
WSGW Community Events
100.5 FM Full Schedule
Sports News