Fewer New Coronavirus Cases in State’s Latest Update
source: Alpha Media/Kayla Peake
Michigan health officials announced fewer new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s numbers. There were 1,058 new cases added to Michigan’s total Wednesday, 308 fewer than were added Tuesday.
The death rate was also slightly lower. Since Tuesday, 153 people have died in Michigan from COVID-19, compared to 166 people the previous day. There have been 1,921 deaths from the virus in Michigan so far.
Saginaw County has had two more deaths since Tuesday, bringing the total to 19. Total confirmed cases in Saginaw County are at 313. Bay County added four new cases, and is now up to 64, with two deaths. One person has died in Midland County, which has had three new cases since Tuesday, for a total of 36.
Below is data from all of Michigan. More is available at : https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/0,9753,7-406-98163_98173—,00.html
This information is updated daily at 3 p.m., with COVID-19 results included as of 10 a.m.
Overall Confirmed COVID-19 Cases by County updated 4/15/2020
|County
|Cases
|Reported Deaths
|Alcona
|1
|
|Allegan
|25
|
|Alpena
|1
|
|Antrim
|9
|
|Arenac
|7
|
|Barry
|18
|1
|Bay
|64
|2
|Berrien
|123
|7
|Branch
|30
|2
|Calhoun
|104
|3
|Cass
|17
|1
|Charlevoix
|11
|1
|Cheboygan
|12
|1
|Clare
|5
|1
|Clinton
|100
|5
|Crawford
|16
|1
|Delta
|9
|1
|Detroit City
|7136
|475
|Dickinson
|3
|2
|Eaton
|77
|5
|Emmet
|21
|2
|Genesee
|1084
|89
|Gladwin
|6
|
|Gogebic
|4
|1
|Grand Traverse
|17
|3
|Gratiot
|7
|
|Hillsdale
|81
|9
|Houghton
|2
|
|Huron
|7
|
|Ingham
|270
|5
|Ionia
|18
|2
|Iosco
|4
|1
|Isabella
|43
|4
|Jackson
|195
|8
|Kalamazoo
|103
|8
|Kalkaska
|16
|2
|Kent
|354
|16
|Lake
|2
|
|Lapeer
|125
|10
|Leelanau
|5
|
|Lenawee
|56
|
|Livingston
|254
|7
|Luce
|1
|
|Mackinac
|4
|
|Macomb
|3792
|330
|Manistee
|10
|
|Marquette
|27
|5
|Mason
|3
|
|Mecosta
|11
|1
|Menominee
|1
|
|Midland
|36
|1
|Missaukee
|2
|1
|Monroe
|211
|9
|Montcalm
|23
|1
|Montmorency
|1
|
|Muskegon
|93
|5
|Newaygo
|7
|
|Oakland
|5576
|392
|Oceana
|3
|1
|Ogemaw
|4
|
|Osceola
|5
|
|Oscoda
|4
|
|Otsego
|35
|2
|Ottawa
|74
|2
|Presque Isle
|2
|
|Roscommon
|9
|
|Saginaw
|313
|19
|Sanilac
|25
|2
|Schoolcraft
|3
|
|Shiawassee
|63
|2
|St Clair
|221
|8
|St Joseph
|22
|1
|Tuscola
|47
|9
|Van Buren
|26
|2
|Washtenaw
|798
|24
|Wayne
|5408
|409
|Wexford
|7
|1
|MDOC*
|472
|12
|FCI**
|36
|
|Unknown
|76
|5
|Out of State
|166
|2
|Totals
|28059
|1921