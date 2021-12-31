Fewer Americans are making New Year’s resolutions this year

Perhaps it’s due to the unpredictability of 2021, but the percentage of Americans who say they will make New Year’s resolutions for 2022 has dropped from the past two years. This year, just 29% of Americans say they will be making New Year’s resolutions, down from 43% a year ago.

Last year, those who were hopeful (about seven in 10 Americans) were far more likely to make New Year’s resolutions than those who were mostly discouraged when looking ahead to the next 12 months. This year, though the percentage of Americans who are hopeful hasn’t declined, they do seem to be more cautious about making New Year’s resolutions. This year, just 30% in the “hopeful’ category will make New Year’s resolutions — down from 46% twelve months ago — though they are still a little bit more likely to make resolutions than those who are discouraged.

As to what resolutions Americans are making, losing weight or improving their health top the list, followed by improving their finances.

