FEMA Extends Flood Disaster Assistance Deadline
(Photo courtesy of Midland County 911)
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently announced it was extending the September 8 deadline to apply for flood disaster assistance to September 30.
Counties impacted by the floods include Saginaw, Midland, Gladwin, Iosco and Arenac. The flooding was the result of heavy rains, and in Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties, the failure of the Edenville and Sanford dams. Nearly 11,000 people were evacuated from their homes. The floods caused more then $200 million in damages.
Regional Administrator for the U.S. Small Business Administration Rob Scott says the SBA is providing loans of up to $2 million to businesses and up to $200,000 to homeowners who had damages or lost property in the floods.
To apply for assistance, visit the FEMA Disaster Assistance website. To apply for a loan, visit the SBA website.