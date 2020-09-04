FEMA Documentation Drop Off Centers Closed Labor Day
FEMA documentation drop off locations in Saginaw, Midland and Gladwin will be closed Labor Day, September 7.
The Drop-off Centers are for survivors of the May flooding and storms to submit any required supporting documents for their disaster assistance application. Survivors who’ve been asked to provide additional documentation should read their FEMA letter carefully and make sure they have everything they need when they arrive at the drop-off center.
Applicants do not have to visit a center to submit documents to FEMA; they can mail, fax or submit them online as well. Each center will resume operations on Tuesday, September 8.
Applicants must wear face masks and remain in their cars as they hand documents to FEMA personnel, who will be following local requirements for COVID-19 safety measures. FEMA staff will take documents, scan them and return them to applicants.
The deadline to apply for disaster assistance has been extended to September 30.