FEMA and SBA Approve More than $25 Million for Flood Relief
(Alpha Media file photo)
More than 1,200 residents in a five county area affected by flooding in May have been approved to receive more than $25 million in disaster assistance.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration Anchor will allocate the funds to homeowners and renters in Midland, Iosco, Saginaw, Gladwin and Arenac counties. Nearly 2,400 registrations with FEMA and the SBA have been filed.
So far, the SBA has approved loans to businesses and individuals totaling almost $11 million while FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program has paid out more than $22.2 million in claims.
Anyone still needing to make a claim can visit disasterassistance.gov or call (800) 621-3362.