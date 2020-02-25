Felony Home Invasion Case Under Investigation In Huron County
(Alpha Media file photo)
A 32-year-old Pigeon man is facing a felony home invasion charge and is jailed on a $10,000 bond after breaking into his neighbor’s apartment in the 7200 block of Michigan Avenue.
Huron County Sheriff Kelly Hanson says deputies responded about 6:15 a.m., Sunday, February 23rd, after a 29-year-old woman came home and confronted the suspect standing over her laundry. She punched him in the face as he fled back to his apartment.
Hanson added the suspect who has past sexual related convictions had what was described as an immoral interest in the woman’s clothing. The suspect’s child who was staying with him and had been left unattended during the incident was turned over to family.
Hanson says Child Protective Services has been notified and the Huron County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case.