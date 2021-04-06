      Weather Alert

Felon Arrested in Tuscola County

Michael Percha
Apr 6, 2021 @ 8:38am
Police arrested a felon in Tuscola County Saturday after a brief foot chase.

Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop in Vassar and found the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Charles Koop of Columbiaville, did not have registration or insurance for the vehicle, had a suspended driver’s license and a possible warrant out for his arrest. Koop fled the scene on foot but was soon arrested. Police say Koop had several loaded handgun magazines on him while a Glock pistol was found in the vehicle. A deputy and a Vassar police officer received minor injuries.

Koop is charged with resisting and obstructing an officer causing injury, driving without a valid license, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and larceny. He has posted bond.

