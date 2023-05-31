Feet on the Street Returns to Bay City Through Labor Day

Crews in Bay City closed off some downtown streets over the weekend for the return of Feet on the Street.

The annual event began as a way for businesses to accommodate outdoor shopping and dining during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s stuck around as a community favorite. Until Labor Day weekend, 3rd Street between Saginaw Street and the alley near Water Street, Saginaw Street from Center to 5th, and Center Avenue from Saginaw Street to Washington will be closed for the event. The Midland Street business district will not be included in this year’s closures as it has in previous years.

In addition to the normal outdoor shopping and dining opportunities, organizers say this year’s Feet on the Street will feature pop-up shops, farmers markets, health and wellness classes, and more.