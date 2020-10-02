Feds Drop Charges Against Omer Man Who Threatened to Shoot Up a Hospital
(source: Alpha Media Image Library)
An Omer man who allegedly threatened to shoot up a hospital in May no longer faces federal charges.
70-year-old Jesse McFadden is accused of making threats against a hospital and the U.S. Coast Guard. He was charged with a single count of felon in possession of a firearm in federal court.
McFadden allegedly called Arenac County Central Dispatch on May 17, threatening to shoot out the power at a hospital and release everyone in quarantine. He also allegedly told the dispatcher he was going to get a helicopter from the Coast Guard. He was seen in security footage at the Coast Guard station in Hampton Township trying to enter the gate code. Police say he called the station and threatened to ram the gate with his vehicle before leaving. After his arrest, police found a loaded shotgun under a coat in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
McFadden is still charged at the state level with three counts of assaulting, resisting, or obstructing police and one count of transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. He’s lodged in the Bay County Jail. The federal charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning he could be charged again in the future.