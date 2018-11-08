Feds Bust Cocaine Ring in Michigan

Federal agents and local police agencies arrested several people Wednesday, November 7 in a large cocaine conspiracy around the state.

Part of a drug ring that stretched from Saginaw to Detroit to Grand Rapids, ten suspects in all were arrested and indicted for conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine and cocaine base. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Michigan’s Eastern District says the conspiracy has been ongoing since at least the summer of 2017. Investigators found more than 500 grams of the drugs during the arrests.

The indicted suspects are:

Rodney D. O’Bryan, 52, of Saginaw

Demetrius T. Chappell, 48, of Redford Township

Devitri D. Santos, 40, of Saginaw

Christopher L. Roy, 46, of Detroit

Malcolm D. O’Bryan, 60, of Grand Rapids

Kevin D. Shacks, 52, of Saginaw

Robert E. Brooks, 46, of Saginaw

Edward Bryant Jr., 58, of Saginaw

Thomas J. McKinley, 44, of Saginaw

Mack A. McClain, 32, of Saginaw

Numerous agencies were involved in the investigation, including the DEA, FBI, state police, the Michigan Army National Guard, Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team and local police agencies.