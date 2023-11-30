WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

Federal Reserve’s Preferred Inflation Gauge Shows Price Pressures Continuing To Cool

By News Desk
November 30, 2023 1:18PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation measure cooled last month, the latest sign that price pressures are waning in the face of high interest rates and moderating economic growth.

Prices were unchanged from September to October, down from a 0.4% rise the previous month.

Compared with a year ago, prices rose 3% in October, below the 3.4% annual rate in September.

It was the lowest year-over-year inflation rate in more than 2 1/2 years.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, increases in so-called core prices also slowed.

They rose just 0.2% from September to October, down from a 0.3% increase the previous month.

Compared with 12 months ago, core prices rose 3.5%, below the 3.7% year-over-year increase in September.

