Federal Reserve Says Interest Rates Will Stay At Two-Decade High Until Inflation Further Cools

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve on Wednesday emphasized that inflation has remained stubbornly high in recent months and said it doesn’t plan to cut interest rates until it has “greater confidence” that price increases are slowing sustainably to its 2% target.

The Fed issued its decision in a statement after its latest meeting, at which it kept its key rate at a two-decade high of 5.3%.

Several hotter-than-expected reports on prices and economic growth have recently undercut the Fed’s belief that inflation was steadily easing.

The combination of high interest rates and persistent inflation has also emerged as a potential threat to President Joe Biden’s re-election bid.

The central bank’s message reflects an abrupt shift in its timetable on interest rates.