Federal Lawsuits Filed Against Police in Drunk Driving Case
source: Alpha Media Image Library
The estate of a woman who died in a crash along with her 4-month-old daugther four years ago is suing Saginaw Police and individual officers, claiming they failed to detain the driver, who was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Thirty-year-old Lindsey Drake and her daughter Amiliana were in a car with Drake’s boyfriend Rodolfo Sanchez, who pleaded no contest in 2016 to charges of Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Death and Operating While Intoxicated, Causing Serious Injury. He’s serving a 12 to 30-year prison sentence.
Attorney Mike Nichols, who represents Drakes’s estate, said the crash happened after Saginaw Police had pulled Sanchez over and let him go, without doing a sobriety test. Nichols said the officers only told Sanchez to “get the hell out of town,” and the crash happened a short time later. Nichols said two separate federal lawsuits have been filed, asking for money damages.