Federal Judge In DC Postpones Former President Trump’s March Trial On Charges Of Plotting To Overturn 2020 Election

February 2, 2024 4:22PM EST
WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge in Washington has formally postponed Donald Trump’s March trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election as a key legal appeal from the former president continues to work its way through the courts.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday vacated the March 4 trial date but did not immediately set a new date.

The postponement comes as a federal appeals court has yet to resolve a pending appeal from Trump arguing that he is immune from prosecution for actions he took in the White House.

