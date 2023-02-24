Federal Grants to Benefit Mid-Michigan Health Centers

(Getty Images)

Two mid Michigan health centers will share in more than $11 million in federal grants to support the continuation of health care services in the region.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers will receive $7.1 million and Hamilton Community Health Network will receive $4.7 million. The grants, awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, provide for primary and behavioral health care to mid-Michigan residents, particularly those who are medically underserved or live in rural areas.