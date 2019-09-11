      Weather Alert

Federal Grant Provides Saginaw Fire Department with Equipment Upgrades

Michael Percha
Sep 11, 2019 @ 8:08am
(source: Alpha Media)

The Saginaw Fire Department is receiving a federal grant to help it replace old equipment.

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program is providing the department with more than $70,000 for a new breathing air fill station and specialized training. The station refills the air tanks firefighters use when battling fires.

The grant is made possible through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The city of Flushing also received funding through the program at nearly $275,000.

