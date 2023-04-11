Federal Grant Allocates $73 Million to Replace Lafayette Street Bridge

Federal lawmakers announced a $73 million grant for the replacement of Lafayette Street Bridge in Bay City on Tuesday.

Senators Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow, along with Congressman Kildee, announced that the funds will come from the US Department of Transportation Bridge Investment Program through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed last year.

“This significant investment in Bay City will help replace this aging bridge — improving quality of life, helping residents commute to school and work more reliably and bolstering the local economy,” said Senator Peters. “I’m proud to have helped enact the bipartisan infrastructure law, which made this funding a reality.”

“After 85 years of service, temporary closures, and repairs, the replacement of the Lafayette Avenue Bridge is long overdue. Because of our passage of the federal Infrastructure law, this investment will make this bridge safe for drivers and pedestrians for years to come,” said Senator Stabenow.

“I passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to repair Michigan’s roads and bridges and grow the economy,” said Congressman Kildee. “This long-overdue investment in the Lafayette Avenue Bridge will make Michigan more competitive and create good-paying jobs. In Congress, I will continue working with Republicans and Democrats to secure federal resources for our community.”

A timeline for the construction project has not yet been announced.