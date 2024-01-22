Federal Funding to Help Bring New Healthcare Facility to Bay County

A vacant building in Bay City will be renovated to house a new healthcare facility thanks in part to a $2 million allocation from the federal government.

The allocation supplements $9 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, and will see the renovation of a vacant building at 4150 Wilder Road into a place for residents to receive healthcare and social services through the Bay County Health Department and partnered providers. Congressman Dan Kildee says the “one stop shop” approach is intended to make care more accessible.

“When this project is complete, Bay County families won’t have to travel distances between various services,” said Kildee. “Instead, they’ll be able to come right here, get primary care services, connect with substance abuse treatment programs, talk with a social worker, [and] take care of any other health issues they might have.”

The $2 million dollars comes from the Congressional Community Project Funding appropriations. Bay County Executive Jim Barcia spoke on the decision to renovate an existing building, saying, “A new building would easily cost in excess of $30 million based on recent estimates. This entire project refurbishes a good quality existing building with a budget of $11 million.”