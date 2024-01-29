Federal Funding to Expand Healthcare in Mid-Michigan

Two Mid-Michigan healthcare providers will receive federal funding to expand access in the region.

Congressman Dan Kildee announced Sunday that Great Lakes Bay Health Centers and Hamilton Community Health Network will receive $4,975,362 combined in federal grants through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Great Lakes Bay Health Centers leaders say the $2,984,004 they are receiving will help them continue to provide care to uninsured, underinsured, and underserved people in the region. The $1,991,358 going to Hamilton Community Health Network is expected to do the same at their centers in Genesee County.