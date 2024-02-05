FDNY Firefighter Bob Beckwith, from iconic 9/11 photo, dies

▶ Watch Video: Heroic 9/11 Firefighter Bob Beckwith dies

NEW YORK — Retired FDNY Firefighter Bob Beckwith, remembered for his bravery on 9/11, has died.

He was 91.

Beckwith was retired when the World Trade Center was targeted, but raced to the scene to help search for survivors.

He was photographed with President George W. Bush shortly after the attacks in what would become an iconic image.

In a social media post announcing Beckwith’s death Monday, former Rep. Peter King called him a “man of class and dignity.”

“An American icon who personified the best of the FDNY, New York and America at our most perilous moment,” King posted.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association remembered Beckwith as “one of the heroes of 9/11 who stood tall for America, New York City and all New Yorkers.”

“He spent many hours searching for the members we lost on that fateful day in 2001,” the union posted on social media.